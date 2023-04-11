After going 2-for-3 with a double and a triple in his most recent game, Gleyber Torres and the New York Yankees face the Cleveland Guardians (who will hand the ball to Hunter Gaddis) at 6:10 PM ET on Tuesday.

Gleyber Torres Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023

Tuesday, April 11, 2023 Game Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Progressive Field

Hunter Gaddis

Hunter Gaddis TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Gleyber Torres At The Plate

Torres leads New York in OBP (.537), slugging percentage (.710) and total hits (12) this season.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks eighth, his on-base percentage ranks second, and he is sixth in the league in slugging.

Torres has gotten a hit in eight of 10 games this year (80.0%), including three multi-hit games (30.0%).

In 10 games played this year, he has gone deep in two of them.

Torres has picked up an RBI in three games this year (30.0%), with more than one RBI in three of those games (30.0%).

He has scored in five of 10 games (50.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Gleyber Torres Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 4 5 (83.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (75.0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (25.0%) 3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (50.0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings