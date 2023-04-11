On Tuesday, Jose Trevino (coming off going 0-for-3) and the New York Yankees face the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Hunter Gaddis. First pitch is at 6:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Guardians.

Jose Trevino Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Hunter Gaddis TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Jose Trevino At The Plate

Trevino has a home run and a walk while hitting .217.

Trevino has had a base hit in four of seven games this season, and multiple hits once.

He has gone deep in one of seven games, and in 4.2% of his plate appearances.

Trevino has picked up an RBI in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.

He has scored in four games this year (57.1%), but has had no multi-run games.

Jose Trevino Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 3 3 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (33.3%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (66.7%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings