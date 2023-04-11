Oswaldo Cabrera -- 0-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the Cleveland Guardians, with Hunter Gaddis on the hill, on April 11 at 6:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Orioles.

Oswaldo Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Guardians Starter: Hunter Gaddis
  • TV Channel: BSGL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Oswaldo Cabrera At The Plate

  • Cabrera has two doubles and a walk while hitting .259.
  • In four of eight games this year (50.0%), Cabrera has reached via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
  • In eight games played this year, he has not hit a home run.
  • Cabrera has driven in a run in one game this year, and it was more than one in that game.
  • He has scored a run in two games this year, but just one run each time.

Oswaldo Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 3
3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (33.3%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (33.3%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (33.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (33.3%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Guardians pitching staff ranks 21st in the league.
  • The Guardians have the eighth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.75).
  • Guardians pitchers combine to allow nine home runs (0.8 per game), the eighth-fewest in baseball.
  • Gaddis (0-0) takes the mound for the Guardians to make his third start this season.
  • The right-hander last appeared on Wednesday against the Oakland Athletics, when he went six scoreless innings while giving up one hit.
