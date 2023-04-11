Rafael Devers -- 0-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the Tampa Bay Rays, with Shane McClanahan on the mound, on April 11 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Rays.

Rafael Devers Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023

Tuesday, April 11, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Stadium: Tropicana Field

Rays Starter: Shane McClanahan

TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Rafael Devers At The Plate

Devers is hitting .302 with three doubles, four home runs and two walks.

Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 63rd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 97th and he is 17th in slugging.

Devers has gotten a hit in seven of 10 games this season (70.0%), including five multi-hit games (50.0%).

In 30.0% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 8.9% of his trips to the dish.

In four games this season (40.0%), Devers has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in six games this year (60.0%), including multiple runs in three games.

Rafael Devers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 4 4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (75.0%) 3 (50.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (50.0%) 4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (50.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (50.0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (50.0%)

Rays Pitching Rankings