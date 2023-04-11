Rafael Devers -- 0-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the Tampa Bay Rays, with Shane McClanahan on the mound, on April 11 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Rays.

Rafael Devers Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Rays Starter: Shane McClanahan
  • TV Channel: BSSUN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Looking to place a prop bet on Rafael Devers? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Rafael Devers At The Plate

  • Devers is hitting .302 with three doubles, four home runs and two walks.
  • Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 63rd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 97th and he is 17th in slugging.
  • Devers has gotten a hit in seven of 10 games this season (70.0%), including five multi-hit games (50.0%).
  • In 30.0% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 8.9% of his trips to the dish.
  • In four games this season (40.0%), Devers has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in six games this year (60.0%), including multiple runs in three games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Rafael Devers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 4
4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (75.0%)
3 (50.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (50.0%)
4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (50.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (50.0%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (50.0%)

Rays Pitching Rankings

  • The Rays pitching staff ranks 15th in the league with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Rays' 1.70 team ERA ranks first among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Rays allow the fewest home runs in baseball (four total, 0.4 per game).
  • The Rays will look to McClanahan (2-0) in his third start this season.
  • The left-hander last appeared on Wednesday against the Washington Nationals, when he went six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up five hits.
  • The 25-year-old's 1.50 ERA ranks 22nd, 1.167 WHIP ranks 42nd, and 9 K/9 ranks 34th among qualifying pitchers this season.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.