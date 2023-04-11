After going 0-for-3 in his last game, Rob Refsnyder and the Boston Red Sox take on the Tampa Bay Rays (who will start Shane McClanahan) at 6:40 PM ET on Tuesday.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Rays.

Rob Refsnyder Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Rays Starter: Shane McClanahan
  • TV Channel: BSSUN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Rob Refsnyder At The Plate

  • Refsnyder has four walks while batting .200.
  • Refsnyder has gotten a hit in three of six games this year, but he has zero multi-hit games.
  • He has not hit a home run in his six games this year.
  • Refsnyder has picked up an RBI in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.
  • He has scored in three games this season (50.0%), but has had no multi-run games.

Rob Refsnyder Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
3 GP 3
1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (66.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (66.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (66.7%)

Rays Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Rays has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 15th in MLB.
  • The Rays have the top team ERA among all league pitching staffs (1.70).
  • Rays pitchers combine to give up the first-fewest home runs in baseball (four total, 0.4 per game).
  • McClanahan (2-0) makes the start for the Rays, his third of the season.
  • The lefty last pitched on Wednesday against the Washington Nationals, when he tossed six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up five hits.
  • This season, the 25-year-old ranks 22nd in ERA (1.50), 42nd in WHIP (1.167), and 34th in K/9 (9) among qualifying pitchers.
