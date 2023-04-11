Tuesday's contest at Progressive Field has the New York Yankees (6-4) squaring off against the Cleveland Guardians (7-4) at 6:10 PM ET (on April 11). Our computer prediction projects a close 5-3 win for the Yankees, so expect a tight matchup.

The New York Yankees will give the nod to Gerrit Cole (2-0, .73 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Guardians will turn to Hunter Gaddis.

Yankees vs. Guardians Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at 6:10 PM ET

Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSGL

Yankees vs. Guardians Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Yankees 5, Guardians 4.

Total Prediction for Yankees vs. Guardians

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Yankees Performance Insights

The Yankees have won six of the nine games they've played as favorites this season.

New York has played as favorites of -175 or more once this season and won that game.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 63.6% chance of a victory for the Yankees.

New York has scored 46 runs (4.6 per game) this season, which ranks 17th in MLB.

The Yankees have a 2.76 team ERA that ranks fourth among all MLB pitching staffs.

