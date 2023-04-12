After going 2-for-3 with two RBI in his last game, Anthony Rizzo and the New York Yankees take on the Cleveland Guardians (who will hand the ball to Peyton Battenfield) at 1:10 PM ET on Wednesday.

In his most recent game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-3 with two RBI) against the Guardians.

Anthony Rizzo Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023

Wednesday, April 12, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Peyton Battenfield

Peyton Battenfield TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Looking to place a prop bet on Anthony Rizzo? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Anthony Rizzo At The Plate

Rizzo is hitting .314 with two doubles, a home run and six walks.

He ranks 46th in batting average, 24th in on base percentage, and 80th in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB play.

In nine of 10 games this season (90.0%), Rizzo has reached base safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

He has homered in one game this year.

Rizzo has driven in a run in four games this year (40.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In four of 10 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Anthony Rizzo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 5 5 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (80.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (40.0%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (40.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (20.0%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings