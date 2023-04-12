Anthony Rizzo Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Guardians - April 12
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 7:27 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 2-for-3 with two RBI in his last game, Anthony Rizzo and the New York Yankees take on the Cleveland Guardians (who will hand the ball to Peyton Battenfield) at 1:10 PM ET on Wednesday.
Anthony Rizzo Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Guardians Starter: Peyton Battenfield
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Anthony Rizzo At The Plate
- Rizzo is hitting .314 with two doubles, a home run and six walks.
- He ranks 46th in batting average, 24th in on base percentage, and 80th in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB play.
- In nine of 10 games this season (90.0%), Rizzo has reached base safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- He has homered in one game this year.
- Rizzo has driven in a run in four games this year (40.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In four of 10 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Anthony Rizzo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|5
|5 (100.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (80.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (40.0%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (40.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (20.0%)
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Guardians pitching staff ranks 19th in the league.
- The Guardians have a 4.33 team ERA that ranks 13th across all league pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to give up the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (10 total, 0.8 per game).
- Battenfield takes the mound for his first start of the season for the Guardians.
- The 25-year-old righty is making his MLB debut.
