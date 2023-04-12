On Wednesday, Bobby Dalbec (coming off going 1-for-1) and the Boston Red Sox face the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Taj Bradley. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

He reached base in both of his plate appearances in his most recent game against the Rays.

Bobby Dalbec Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023

Wednesday, April 12, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Stadium: Tropicana Field

Rays Starter: Taj Bradley

TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Bobby Dalbec At The Plate (2022)

Dalbec hit .215 with nine doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 29 walks.

Dalbec picked up a base hit in 54 out of 117 games last season (46.2%), with at least two hits in 14 of those contests (12.0%).

He took the pitcher deep in 9.4% of his games last season (117 in all), leaving the ballpark in 3.4% of his trips to the plate.

Dalbec picked up an RBI in 27 out of 117 games last year (23.1%), with more than one RBI in seven of them (6.0%).

He scored a run in 28.2% of his 117 games last season, with two or more runs in 6.0% of those games (seven).

Bobby Dalbec Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 52 GP 54 .221 AVG .209 .291 OBP .276 .357 SLG .380 9 XBH 14 6 HR 6 19 RBI 20 52/15 K/BB 66/14 1 SB 2 Home Away 57 GP 60 28 (49.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 26 (43.3%) 6 (10.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 8 (13.3%) 17 (29.8%) Games w/1+ Run 16 (26.7%) 5 (8.8%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (10.0%) 12 (21.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 15 (25.0%)

