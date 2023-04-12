Christian Arroyo Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Rays - April 12
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 1:23 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Boston Red Sox and Christian Arroyo, who went 0-for-3 last time out, battle Taj Bradley and the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Rays.
Christian Arroyo Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Rays Starter: Taj Bradley
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Christian Arroyo At The Plate
- Arroyo has a double and two walks while batting .176.
- In four of 11 games this year (36.4%), Arroyo has reached base safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- In 11 games played this year, he has not gone deep.
- Arroyo has driven in a run in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.
- He has scored a run in two games this season, but just one run each time.
Christian Arroyo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|5
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (40.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (20.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (40.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The Rays pitching staff is 14th in MLB with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rays have the top team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (1.73).
- Rays pitchers combine to give up four home runs (0.4 per game), the first-fewest in baseball.
- Bradley starts for the first time this season for the Rays.
- The righty is making his MLB debut. He's 22 years old.
