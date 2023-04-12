DJ LeMahieu -- 2-for-4 with a double in his last game -- will be in action for the New York Yankees against the Cleveland Guardians, with Peyton Battenfield on the mound, on April 12 at 1:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) against the Guardians.

DJ LeMahieu Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Guardians Starter: Peyton Battenfield
  • TV Channel: BSGL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)

DJ LeMahieu At The Plate

  • LeMahieu has four doubles, a triple, a home run and four walks while hitting .263.
  • LeMahieu has gotten a hit in eight of 10 games this season (80.0%), with multiple hits twice.
  • He has hit a home run in one game this season.
  • LeMahieu has had an RBI in three games this season.
  • He has scored in six of 10 games (60.0%), including multiple runs twice.

DJ LeMahieu Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 5
5 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (60.0%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (20.0%)
4 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (40.0%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (20.0%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Guardians has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 19th in the league.
  • The Guardians' 4.33 team ERA ranks 13th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Guardians surrender the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (10 total, 0.8 per game).
  • Battenfield starts for the first time this season for the Guardians.
  • The right-hander is pitching in his MLB debut at 25 years old.
