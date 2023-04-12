DJ LeMahieu Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Guardians - April 12
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 7:28 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
DJ LeMahieu -- 2-for-4 with a double in his last game -- will be in action for the New York Yankees against the Cleveland Guardians, with Peyton Battenfield on the mound, on April 12 at 1:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) against the Guardians.
DJ LeMahieu Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Guardians Starter: Peyton Battenfield
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)
DJ LeMahieu At The Plate
- LeMahieu has four doubles, a triple, a home run and four walks while hitting .263.
- LeMahieu has gotten a hit in eight of 10 games this season (80.0%), with multiple hits twice.
- He has hit a home run in one game this season.
- LeMahieu has had an RBI in three games this season.
- He has scored in six of 10 games (60.0%), including multiple runs twice.
DJ LeMahieu Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|5
|5 (100.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (60.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (20.0%)
|4 (80.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (40.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (20.0%)
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Guardians has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 19th in the league.
- The Guardians' 4.33 team ERA ranks 13th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Guardians surrender the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (10 total, 0.8 per game).
- Battenfield starts for the first time this season for the Guardians.
- The right-hander is pitching in his MLB debut at 25 years old.
