Giancarlo Stanton Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Guardians - April 12
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 7:27 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 1-for-4 with a double and two RBI in his most recent game, Giancarlo Stanton and the New York Yankees take on the Cleveland Guardians (who will start Peyton Battenfield) at 1:10 PM ET on Wednesday.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Guardians.
Giancarlo Stanton Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Guardians Starter: Peyton Battenfield
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Giancarlo Stanton At The Plate
- Stanton is hitting .278 with two doubles, three home runs and two walks.
- Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 84th in batting average, 119th in on-base percentage, and 32nd in slugging.
- Stanton enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .350 with one homer.
- In eight of nine games this year (88.9%), Stanton has reached safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- In 33.3% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 7.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Stanton has driven in a run in six games this season (66.7%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored at least once five times this season (55.6%), including one multi-run game.
Giancarlo Stanton Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|4
|4 (80.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (100.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (50.0%)
|3 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (50.0%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (25.0%)
|3 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (75.0%)
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Guardians has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 19th in the league.
- The Guardians have a 4.33 team ERA that ranks 13th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Guardians surrender the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (10 total, 0.8 per game).
- Battenfield will start for the Guardians, his first of the season.
- The 25-year-old right-hander is making his MLB debut.
