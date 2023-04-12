After going 1-for-4 with a double and two RBI in his most recent game, Giancarlo Stanton and the New York Yankees take on the Cleveland Guardians (who will start Peyton Battenfield) at 1:10 PM ET on Wednesday.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Guardians.

Giancarlo Stanton Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023

Wednesday, April 12, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Progressive Field

Peyton Battenfield

Peyton Battenfield TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Giancarlo Stanton At The Plate

Stanton is hitting .278 with two doubles, three home runs and two walks.

Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 84th in batting average, 119th in on-base percentage, and 32nd in slugging.

Stanton enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .350 with one homer.

In eight of nine games this year (88.9%), Stanton has reached safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

In 33.3% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 7.9% of his trips to the dish.

Stanton has driven in a run in six games this season (66.7%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored at least once five times this season (55.6%), including one multi-run game.

Giancarlo Stanton Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 4 4 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (100.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (50.0%) 3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (50.0%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (25.0%) 3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (75.0%)

