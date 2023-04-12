After going 1-for-4 with a double and two RBI in his most recent game, Giancarlo Stanton and the New York Yankees take on the Cleveland Guardians (who will start Peyton Battenfield) at 1:10 PM ET on Wednesday.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Guardians.

Giancarlo Stanton Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Guardians Starter: Peyton Battenfield
  • TV Channel: BSGL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Giancarlo Stanton At The Plate

  • Stanton is hitting .278 with two doubles, three home runs and two walks.
  • Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 84th in batting average, 119th in on-base percentage, and 32nd in slugging.
  • Stanton enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .350 with one homer.
  • In eight of nine games this year (88.9%), Stanton has reached safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
  • In 33.3% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 7.9% of his trips to the dish.
  • Stanton has driven in a run in six games this season (66.7%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored at least once five times this season (55.6%), including one multi-run game.

Giancarlo Stanton Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 4
4 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (100.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (50.0%)
3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (50.0%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (25.0%)
3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (75.0%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Guardians has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 19th in the league.
  • The Guardians have a 4.33 team ERA that ranks 13th among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Guardians surrender the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (10 total, 0.8 per game).
  • Battenfield will start for the Guardians, his first of the season.
  • The 25-year-old right-hander is making his MLB debut.
