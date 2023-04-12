On Wednesday, Isiah Kiner-Falefa (on the back of going 0-for-0) and the New York Yankees play the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Peyton Battenfield. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Guardians Starter: Peyton Battenfield
  • TV Channel: BSGL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Isiah Kiner-Falefa At The Plate

  • Kiner-Falefa has while batting .067.
  • Kiner-Falefa has gotten a hit once in seven games this season, but has had no games with more than one.
  • He has not hit a home run in his seven games this year.
  • Kiner-Falefa has not driven in a run this year.
  • He has not scored a run this year.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
4 GP 3
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (33.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Guardians pitching staff ranks 19th in MLB.
  • The Guardians have a 4.33 team ERA that ranks 13th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Guardians pitchers combine to allow the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (10 total, 0.8 per game).
  • Battenfield takes the mound for his first start of the season for the Guardians.
  • The right-hander will make his MLB debut. He's 25 years old.
