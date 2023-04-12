Jose Trevino Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Guardians - April 12
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 7:27 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Wednesday, Jose Trevino (on the back of going 1-for-4 with an RBI) and the New York Yankees face the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Peyton Battenfield. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Guardians.
Jose Trevino Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Guardians Starter: Peyton Battenfield
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jose Trevino? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Jose Trevino At The Plate
- Trevino is batting .222 with a home run and a walk.
- Trevino has had a base hit in five of eight games this year, and multiple hits once.
- He has hit a long ball in one of eight games, and in 3.6% of his plate appearances.
- In three games this year, Trevino has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in four of eight games so far this year.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jose Trevino Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|4
|3 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (50.0%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (50.0%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (25.0%)
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Guardians pitching staff ranks 19th in the league.
- The Guardians' 4.33 team ERA ranks 13th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to surrender the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (10 total, 0.8 per game).
- Battenfield makes his first start of the season for the Guardians.
- The righty will make his MLB debut. He's 25 years old.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.