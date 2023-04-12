On Wednesday, Jose Trevino (on the back of going 1-for-4 with an RBI) and the New York Yankees face the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Peyton Battenfield. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Guardians.

Jose Trevino Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Guardians Starter: Peyton Battenfield
  • TV Channel: BSGL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Jose Trevino At The Plate

  • Trevino is batting .222 with a home run and a walk.
  • Trevino has had a base hit in five of eight games this year, and multiple hits once.
  • He has hit a long ball in one of eight games, and in 3.6% of his plate appearances.
  • In three games this year, Trevino has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored in four of eight games so far this year.

Jose Trevino Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
4 GP 4
3 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (50.0%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (50.0%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (25.0%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Guardians pitching staff ranks 19th in the league.
  • The Guardians' 4.33 team ERA ranks 13th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Guardians pitchers combine to surrender the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (10 total, 0.8 per game).
  • Battenfield makes his first start of the season for the Guardians.
  • The righty will make his MLB debut. He's 25 years old.
