The Boston Red Sox and Reese McGuire, who went 2-for-2 with a double and an RBI last time in action, battle Taj Bradley and the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he reached base in both of his plate appearances against the Rays.

Reese McGuire Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023

Wednesday, April 12, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Taj Bradley

Taj Bradley TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Reese McGuire At The Plate

McGuire is hitting .400 with three doubles and a walk.

This year, McGuire has posted at least one hit in four of six games (66.7%), and had multiple hits twice.

He has not hit a long ball in his six games this season.

McGuire has driven in a run in one game this year.

He has not scored a run this year.

Reese McGuire Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 2 2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (100.0%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (50.0%)

