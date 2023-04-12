Stars vs. Blues Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - April 12
The Dallas Stars (45-21-14) go on the road to play the St. Louis Blues (37-36-7) at Enterprise Center on Wednesday, April 12 at 7:30 PM ET on TNT and TVAS. The Stars have won four games in a row.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!
The Stars have a 7-2-1 record in their past 10 games. They have totaled 35 goals while giving up 20 in that period. On the power play, 36 opportunities have resulted in 11 goals (30.6% success rate).
The Blues have put up a 6-3-1 record in their last 10 contests. They have scored 41 total goals (three power-play goals on 27 power-play opportunities during that time, for a conversion rate of 11.1%) while allowing 38 goals to their opponents.
Get ready for this showdown with a glimpse at who we predict will emerge with the victory in Wednesday's game.
Stars vs. Blues Predictions for Wednesday
Our projections model for this game calls for a final score of Stars 4, Blues 3.
- Moneyline Pick: Stars (-165)
- Computer Predicted Total: 6.6
- Computer Predicted Spread: Stars (-0.8)
Check out the latest odds for this game and place your bets with DraftKings.
Stars Splits and Trends
- The Stars are 45-21-14 overall and 8-14-22 in overtime matchups.
- In the 25 games Dallas has played that were decided by one goal, it has an 8-6-11 record (good for 27 points).
- In the 12 games this season the Stars scored only one goal, they went 2-8-2 (six points).
- Dallas has taken 16 points from the 15 games this season when it scored a pair of goals (5-4-6 record).
- The Stars have scored three or more goals 51 times, and are 38-7-6 in those games (to record 82 points).
- In the 26 games when Dallas has scored a lone power-play goal, it registered 35 points after finishing 14-5-7.
- In the 43 games when it outshot its opponent, Dallas is 26-11-6 (58 points).
- The Stars have been outshot by opponents in 33 games, going 15-10-8 to record 38 points.
Blues Splits and Trends
- The Blues have a record of 37-36-7 this season and are 10-7-17 in overtime games.
- St. Louis has earned 26 points (11-2-4) in its 17 games that finished with a one-goal margin.
- This season the Blues recorded just one goal in 10 games and they've earned two points (1-9-0) in those contests.
- St. Louis has earned eight points (2-14-4 record) this season when scoring two goals .
- The Blues have earned 71 points in their 48 games with three or more goals scored.
- This season, St. Louis has recorded a lone power-play goal in 32 games has a record of 16-13-3 in those matchups.
- When outshooting its opponent this season, St. Louis is 9-12-2 (20 points).
- The Blues have been outshot by opponents 52 times this season, and earned 57 points in those games.
|Stars Rank
|Stars AVG
|Blues AVG
|Blues Rank
|7th
|3.44
|Goals Scored
|3.23
|15th
|6th
|2.66
|Goals Allowed
|3.65
|27th
|14th
|31.8
|Shots
|28.7
|27th
|9th
|30.1
|Shots Allowed
|32.3
|24th
|6th
|24.5%
|Power Play %
|19.2%
|23rd
|3rd
|83.6%
|Penalty Kill %
|72.9%
|29th
Put your picks to the test and bet with DraftKings.
Stars vs. Blues Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Wednesday, April 12, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and TVAS
- Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri
Not all offers available in all states, please visit DraftKings for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.