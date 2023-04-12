Triston Casas -- 0-for-2 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the Tampa Bay Rays, with Taj Bradley on the hill, on April 12 at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-2) against the Rays.

Triston Casas Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Rays Starter: Taj Bradley
  • TV Channel: BSSUN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Looking to place a prop bet on Triston Casas? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Triston Casas At The Plate

  • Casas is hitting .161 with two doubles, two home runs and two walks.
  • In four of 11 games this season, Casas has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
  • He has homered in two of 11 games played this year, and in 5.9% of his plate appearances.
  • Casas has driven in a run in four games this season (36.4%), including three games with more than one RBI (27.3%).
  • He has scored in three of 11 games so far this season.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Triston Casas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 5
3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (20.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (20.0%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (20.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (20.0%)
3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (20.0%)

Rays Pitching Rankings

  • The nine strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rays pitching staff ranks 14th in MLB.
  • The Rays have the top team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (1.73).
  • Rays pitchers combine to give up the first-fewest home runs in baseball (four total, 0.4 per game).
  • Bradley will start for the Rays, his first this season.
  • The 22-year-old right-hander is pitching in his MLB debut.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.