Yankees vs. Guardians Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - April 12
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 7:41 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Wednesday's game at Progressive Field has the New York Yankees (7-4) squaring off against the Cleveland Guardians (7-5) at 1:10 PM (on April 12). Our computer prediction projects a 5-3 victory for the Yankees, who is slightly favored by our model.
The probable starters are Peyton Battenfield for the Cleveland Guardians and Clarke Schmidt for the New York Yankees.
Yankees vs. Guardians Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, April 12, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET
- Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: BSGL
Yankees vs. Guardians Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is Yankees 5, Guardians 3.
Total Prediction for Yankees vs. Guardians
- Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs
Yankees Performance Insights
- The Yankees were defeated in the one game they played as the underdog this season.
- New York has played as an underdog of -110 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.
- The Yankees have an implied victory probability of 52.4% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
- The offense for New York is the No. 12 offense in baseball, scoring 5.2 runs per game (57 total runs).
- Yankees pitchers have a combined ERA of 2.69 ERA this year, fourth-best in baseball.
Yankees Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|April 7
|@ Orioles
|L 7-6
|Clarke Schmidt vs Dean Kremer
|April 8
|@ Orioles
|W 4-1
|Jhony Brito vs Cole Irvin
|April 9
|@ Orioles
|W 5-3
|Nestor Cortes Jr. vs Tyler Wells
|April 10
|@ Guardians
|L 3-2
|Domingo Germán vs Shane Bieber
|April 11
|@ Guardians
|W 11-2
|Gerrit Cole vs Hunter Gaddis
|April 12
|@ Guardians
|-
|Clarke Schmidt vs Peyton Battenfield
|April 13
|Twins
|-
|Nestor Cortes Jr. vs Joe Ryan
|April 14
|Twins
|-
|Nestor Cortes Jr. vs Tyler Mahle
|April 15
|Twins
|-
|Domingo Germán vs Kenta Maeda
|April 16
|Twins
|-
|Gerrit Cole vs Pablo Lopez
|April 18
|Angels
|-
|Clarke Schmidt vs Shohei Ohtani
