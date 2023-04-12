Jose Ramirez and Aaron Judge will be among the star attractions when the Cleveland Guardians play the New York Yankees on Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET, at Progressive Field.

Yankees vs. Guardians Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, April 12, 2023

Wednesday, April 12, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance

The Yankees' 17 home runs rank fifth in Major League Baseball.

New York ranks fifth in the majors with a .453 team slugging percentage.

The Yankees' .253 batting average ranks 12th in the league this season.

New York ranks 12th in the majors with 57 total runs scored this season.

The Yankees have an on-base percentage of .330 this season, which ranks 15th in the league.

The Yankees rank 14th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.7 whiffs per contest.

New York has a 10.1 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, fourth-best in baseball.

New York has pitched to a 2.69 ERA this season, which ranks fourth in baseball.

Yankees pitchers have a 1.155 WHIP this season, fourth-best in the majors.

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher

Clarke Schmidt heads to the mound for the Yankees to make his third start of the season, seeking his first win.

The right-hander last pitched on Friday against the Baltimore Orioles, throwing 3 1/3 innings and giving up four earned runs.

Yankees Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Yankees Starter Opponent Starter 4/7/2023 Orioles L 7-6 Away Clarke Schmidt Dean Kremer 4/8/2023 Orioles W 4-1 Away Jhony Brito Cole Irvin 4/9/2023 Orioles W 5-3 Away Nestor Cortes Jr. Tyler Wells 4/10/2023 Guardians L 3-2 Away Domingo Germán Shane Bieber 4/11/2023 Guardians W 11-2 Away Gerrit Cole Hunter Gaddis 4/12/2023 Guardians - Away Clarke Schmidt Peyton Battenfield 4/13/2023 Twins - Home Nestor Cortes Jr. Joe Ryan 4/14/2023 Twins - Home Nestor Cortes Jr. Tyler Mahle 4/15/2023 Twins - Home Domingo Germán Kenta Maeda 4/16/2023 Twins - Home Gerrit Cole Pablo Lopez 4/18/2023 Angels - Home Clarke Schmidt Shohei Ohtani

