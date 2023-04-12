(7-4) will go head to head against the (7-5) at Progressive Field on Wednesday, April 12 at 1:10 PM ET. Currently sitting at 8 strikeouts, Clarke Schmidt will be looking to tally his 200th strikeout of the season.

The favored Yankees have -115 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Guardians, who are listed at -105. A 9.5-run total is set in the game.

Yankees vs. Guardians Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, April 12, 2023

Wednesday, April 12, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Probable Pitchers: Schmidt - NYY (0-0, 9.45 ERA) vs Peyton Battenfield - CLE (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Yankees vs. Guardians Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Yankees vs. Guardians Betting Trends and Insights

The Yankees have entered the game as favorites 10 times this season and won seven of those games.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter, the Yankees have a 7-3 record (winning 70% of their games).

The implied probability of a win from New York, based on the moneyline, is 53.5%.

The Guardians have been victorious in four of the six contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Guardians have a win-loss record of 3-2 when favored by -105 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

Yankees vs. Guardians Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U DJ LeMahieu 1.5 (+165) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+210) Giancarlo Stanton 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+333) 0.5 (+140) Anthony Rizzo 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+150) Aaron Judge 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (-125) 0.5 (+175) 0.5 (+110) Jose Trevino 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+200)

Yankees Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +800 3rd 1st Win AL East +160 - 2nd

