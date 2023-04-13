Anthony Rizzo Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Twins - April 13
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 1:23 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
After going 0-for-4 in his last game, Anthony Rizzo and the New York Yankees face the Minnesota Twins (who will start Joe Ryan) at 7:05 PM ET on Thursday.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Guardians.
Anthony Rizzo Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Thursday, April 13, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Twins Starter: Joe Ryan
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Anthony Rizzo? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Anthony Rizzo At The Plate
- Rizzo has two doubles, a home run and six walks while hitting .282.
- Among qualified batters in MLB action, he ranks 74th in batting average, 46th in on-base percentage, and 105th in slugging.
- Rizzo has gotten a hit in nine of 11 games this year (81.8%), with multiple hits twice.
- He has hit a home run in one game this year.
- In four games this season (36.4%), Rizzo has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored at least one run four times this season (36.4%), including one multi-run game.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Anthony Rizzo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|6
|5 (100.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (66.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (33.3%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (33.3%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (16.7%)
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 10.3 K/9, the third-best in MLB.
- The Twins' 2.50 team ERA ranks second among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Twins rank 11th in baseball in home runs surrendered (11 total, 0.9 per game).
- The Twins will look to Ryan (2-0) in his third start of the season.
- His most recent appearance came on Saturday against the Houston Astros, when the righty went six innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up three hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 26-year-old ranks 38th in ERA (3.75), sixth in WHIP (.750), and eighth in K/9 (12).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.