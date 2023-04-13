The Montreal Canadiens (31-43-6) will host the Boston Bruins (64-12-5) -- who've won seven straight on the road -- on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET.

You can turn on ESPN+, TSN2, RDS, and NESN to see the Canadiens try to hold off the Bruins.

Bruins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

  • When: Thursday, April 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, TSN2, RDS, and NESN
  • Where: Bell Centre in Montréal, Québec

Bruins vs. Canadiens Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result
3/23/2023 Bruins Canadiens 4-2 BOS
1/24/2023 Canadiens Bruins 4-2 BOS

Bruins Stats & Trends

  • The Bruins have conceded 170 total goals (just 2.1 per game), ranking first in league action for the fewest goals against.
  • The Bruins' 296 total goals (3.6 per game) rank second in the league.
  • In their past 10 games, the Bruins are 9-1-0 to earn 95.0% of the possible points.
  • Defensively, the Bruins have given up 19 goals (1.9 per game) in those 10 matchups.
  • They have scored 29 goals during that span.

Bruins Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
David Pastrnak 81 60 50 110 109 51 42.1%
Brad Marchand 72 21 45 66 82 42 39.3%
Patrice Bergeron 77 27 31 58 21 38 61%
David Krejci 70 16 41 57 36 17 47.4%
Pavel Zacha 81 21 36 57 34 31 44.2%

Canadiens Stats & Trends

  • The Canadiens have conceded 296 total goals this season (3.7 per game), 29th in the NHL.
  • With 221 goals (2.8 per game), the Canadiens have the league's 26th-ranked offense.
  • In the past 10 contests, the Canadiens have gone 3-7-0 (65.0% of possible points).
  • On the defensive side, the Canadiens have allowed 3.6 goals per game (36 total) over those 10 matchups.
  • They are scoring at a 2.6 goals-per-game average (26 total) during that time.

Canadiens Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Nicholas Suzuki 81 24 40 64 50 42 47.5%
Kirby Dach 58 14 24 38 31 27 38.3%
Cole Caufield 46 26 10 36 23 19 -
Mike Hoffman 67 14 20 34 40 19 59.3%
Michael Matheson 47 8 25 33 71 40 -

