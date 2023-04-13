Franchy Cordero Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Twins - April 13
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 1:24 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
On Thursday, Franchy Cordero (coming off going 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI) and the New York Yankees face the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Joe Ryan. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Guardians.
Franchy Cordero Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Thursday, April 13, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Twins Starter: Joe Ryan
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Franchy Cordero At The Plate
- Cordero is batting .280 with a double, four home runs and two walks.
- In six of seven games this season, Cordero has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
- He has homered in 57.1% of his games in 2023 (four of seven), and 14.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Cordero has had an RBI in five games this year (71.4%), including four multi-RBI outings (57.1%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in five games this season (71.4%), but has had no multi-run games.
Franchy Cordero Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|2
|GP
|5
|2 (100.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (80.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (20.0%)
|1 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (80.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (80.0%)
|1 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (80.0%)
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 10.3 K/9, the third-best in the league.
- The Twins' 2.50 team ERA ranks second among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to give up 11 total home runs at a clip of 0.9 per game (to rank 11th in the league).
- The Twins will send Ryan (2-0) to make his third start of the season.
- The righty last appeared on Saturday against the Houston Astros, when he went six innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up three hits.
- This season, the 26-year-old ranks 38th in ERA (3.75), sixth in WHIP (.750), and eighth in K/9 (12) among pitchers who qualify.
