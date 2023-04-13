On Thursday, Franchy Cordero (coming off going 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI) and the New York Yankees face the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Joe Ryan. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Guardians.

Franchy Cordero Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Thursday, April 13, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • Twins Starter: Joe Ryan
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Franchy Cordero At The Plate

  • Cordero is batting .280 with a double, four home runs and two walks.
  • In six of seven games this season, Cordero has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
  • He has homered in 57.1% of his games in 2023 (four of seven), and 14.8% of his trips to the dish.
  • Cordero has had an RBI in five games this year (71.4%), including four multi-RBI outings (57.1%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored in five games this season (71.4%), but has had no multi-run games.

Franchy Cordero Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
2 GP 5
2 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (80.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (20.0%)
1 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (80.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (80.0%)
1 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (80.0%)

Twins Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 10.3 K/9, the third-best in the league.
  • The Twins' 2.50 team ERA ranks second among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Twins pitchers combine to give up 11 total home runs at a clip of 0.9 per game (to rank 11th in the league).
  • The Twins will send Ryan (2-0) to make his third start of the season.
  • The righty last appeared on Saturday against the Houston Astros, when he went six innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up three hits.
  • This season, the 26-year-old ranks 38th in ERA (3.75), sixth in WHIP (.750), and eighth in K/9 (12) among pitchers who qualify.
