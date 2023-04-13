The New York Yankees and Giancarlo Stanton, who went 1-for-4 last time out, battle Joe Ryan and the Minnesota Twins at Yankee Stadium, Thursday at 7:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Guardians.

Giancarlo Stanton Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Thursday, April 13, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • Twins Starter: Joe Ryan
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Giancarlo Stanton At The Plate

  • Stanton is batting .275 with two doubles, three home runs and two walks.
  • Among the qualifying batters in baseball, he ranks 82nd in batting average, 126th in on-base percentage, and 42nd in slugging.
  • Stanton will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .350 with one homer during his last outings.
  • Stanton has gotten a hit in nine of 10 games this year (90.0%), with multiple hits twice.
  • Looking at the 10 games he has played this year, he's went deep in three of them (30.0%), and in 7.1% of his trips to the plate.
  • In six games this year (60.0%), Stanton has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored at least one run five times this season (50.0%), including one multi-run game.

Giancarlo Stanton Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 5
4 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (100.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (40.0%)
3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (40.0%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (20.0%)
3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (60.0%)

Twins Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 10.3 K/9, the third-best in MLB.
  • The Twins have the second-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (2.50).
  • Twins pitchers combine to rank 11th in baseball in home runs allowed (11 total, 0.9 per game).
  • Ryan (2-0) takes the mound for the Twins to make his third start of the season.
  • His most recent appearance was on Saturday against the Houston Astros, when the righty tossed six innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up three hits.
  • The 26-year-old's 3.75 ERA ranks 38th, .750 WHIP ranks sixth, and 12 K/9 ranks eighth among qualifying pitchers this season.
