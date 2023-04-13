The New York Yankees and Isiah Kiner-Falefa, who went 1-for-4 last time out, battle Joe Ryan and the Minnesota Twins at Yankee Stadium, Thursday at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Guardians.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Thursday, April 13, 2023

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Joe Ryan

Joe Ryan TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Isiah Kiner-Falefa At The Plate

Kiner-Falefa is hitting .105 with .

Kiner-Falefa has gotten a hit in two of eight games this year, but has had no multi-hit games.

He has not hit a home run in his eight games this year.

Kiner-Falefa has not driven in a run this season.

He has scored in one of eight games.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 4 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (25.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Twins Pitching Rankings