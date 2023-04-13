Jose Trevino -- 1-for-4 with an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the New York Yankees against the Minnesota Twins, with Joe Ryan on the hill, on April 13 at 7:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Guardians.

Jose Trevino Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Thursday, April 13, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • Twins Starter: Joe Ryan
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Jose Trevino At The Plate

  • Trevino has a home run and a walk while batting .222.
  • In five of eight games this year, Trevino has had at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
  • He has gone deep in one game this season.
  • In three games this season, Trevino has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored in four games this season (50.0%), but has had no multi-run games.

Jose Trevino Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
4 GP 4
3 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (50.0%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (50.0%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (25.0%)

Twins Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 10.3 K/9, the third-best in MLB.
  • The Twins have the second-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (2.50).
  • The Twins rank 11th in baseball in home runs surrendered (11 total, 0.9 per game).
  • Ryan (2-0) makes the start for the Twins, his third of the season.
  • The righty last appeared on Saturday against the Houston Astros, when he tossed six innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up three hits.
  • This season, the 26-year-old ranks 38th in ERA (3.75), sixth in WHIP (.750), and eighth in K/9 (12) among pitchers who qualify.
