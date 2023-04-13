On Thursday, Justin Turner (coming off going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI) and the Boston Red Sox face the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Jeffrey Springs. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

Justin Turner Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Thursday, April 13, 2023

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Jeffrey Springs

Jeffrey Springs TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Justin Turner At The Plate

Turner has two doubles and eight walks while batting .233.

Turner has picked up a hit in 58.3% of his 12 games this year, with multiple hits in 25.0% of them.

In 12 games played this season, he has not gone deep.

Turner has had an RBI in three games this season.

He has scored at least once five times this year (41.7%), including one multi-run game.

Justin Turner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 6 5 (83.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (33.3%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%) 4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (16.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

