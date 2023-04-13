On Thursday, Kyle Higashioka (on the back of going 1-for-3 with an RBI) and the New York Yankees play the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Joe Ryan. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-3 with an RBI against the Guardians.

Kyle Higashioka Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Thursday, April 13, 2023

Thursday, April 13, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Joe Ryan

Joe Ryan TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Looking to place a prop bet on Kyle Higashioka? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Kyle Higashioka At The Plate (2022)

Higashioka hit .227 with seven doubles, 10 home runs and 12 walks.

In 45.3% of his 86 games last season, Higashioka got a hit. He also had nine multi-hit games in 2022.

He hit a long ball in 10.5% of his games last year (nine of 86), and 4.0% of his trips to the dish.

Higashioka picked up an RBI in 21 out of 86 games last season (24.4%), with two or more RBIz in seven of those contests (8.1%).

He scored a run in 26.7% of his 86 games last season, with more than one run in 3.5% of those games (three).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Kyle Higashioka Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 36 GP 40 .212 AVG .240 .257 OBP .271 .404 SLG .376 8 XBH 9 6 HR 4 13 RBI 18 22/6 K/BB 30/6 0 SB 0 Home Away 39 GP 47 15 (38.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 24 (51.1%) 4 (10.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (10.6%) 13 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (21.3%) 5 (12.8%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (8.5%) 9 (23.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 12 (25.5%)

Twins Pitching Rankings (2022)