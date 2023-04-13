On Thursday, Kyle Higashioka (on the back of going 1-for-3 with an RBI) and the New York Yankees play the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Joe Ryan. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-3 with an RBI against the Guardians.

Kyle Higashioka Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Thursday, April 13, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Twins Starter: Joe Ryan
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Looking to place a prop bet on Kyle Higashioka? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Kyle Higashioka At The Plate (2022)

  • Higashioka hit .227 with seven doubles, 10 home runs and 12 walks.
  • In 45.3% of his 86 games last season, Higashioka got a hit. He also had nine multi-hit games in 2022.
  • He hit a long ball in 10.5% of his games last year (nine of 86), and 4.0% of his trips to the dish.
  • Higashioka picked up an RBI in 21 out of 86 games last season (24.4%), with two or more RBIz in seven of those contests (8.1%).
  • He scored a run in 26.7% of his 86 games last season, with more than one run in 3.5% of those games (three).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Kyle Higashioka Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
36 GP 40
.212 AVG .240
.257 OBP .271
.404 SLG .376
8 XBH 9
6 HR 4
13 RBI 18
22/6 K/BB 30/6
0 SB 0
Home Away
39 GP 47
15 (38.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 24 (51.1%)
4 (10.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (10.6%)
13 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (21.3%)
5 (12.8%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (8.5%)
9 (23.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 12 (25.5%)

Twins Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Twins pitching staff last season ranked 20th in the big leagues.
  • The Twins had a 3.98 team ERA that ranked 19th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Twins pitchers combined to allow 184 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 21st in baseball.
  • Ryan (2-0) makes the start for the Twins, his third of the season.
  • The right-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Houston Astros, when he went six innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up three hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 26-year-old ranks 38th in ERA (3.75), sixth in WHIP (.750), and seventh in K/9 (12.0).
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.