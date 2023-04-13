Oswaldo Cabrera Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Twins - April 13
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 1:24 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Oswaldo Cabrera -- 2-for-4 with an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the New York Yankees against the Minnesota Twins, with Joe Ryan on the mound, on April 13 at 7:05 PM ET.
In his last game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) against the Guardians.
Oswaldo Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Thursday, April 13, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Twins Starter: Joe Ryan
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Oswaldo Cabrera At The Plate
- Cabrera is hitting .286 with two doubles and a walk.
- Cabrera has picked up a hit in 60.0% of his 10 games this season, with more than one hit in 30.0% of those games.
- In 10 games played this year, he has not hit a home run.
- Cabrera has driven in a run in three games this year (30.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in four of 10 games so far this season.
Oswaldo Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|5
|3 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (60.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (40.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (60.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (60.0%)
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Twins pitching staff ranks third in MLB.
- The Twins' 2.50 team ERA ranks second across all league pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to rank 11th in baseball in home runs surrendered (11 total, 0.9 per game).
- The Twins will look to Ryan (2-0) in his third start this season.
- The righty last pitched on Saturday against the Houston Astros, when he threw six innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up three hits.
- The 26-year-old's 3.75 ERA ranks 38th, .750 WHIP ranks sixth, and 12 K/9 ranks eighth among qualifying pitchers this season.
