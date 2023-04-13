Oswaldo Cabrera -- 2-for-4 with an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the New York Yankees against the Minnesota Twins, with Joe Ryan on the mound, on April 13 at 7:05 PM ET.

In his last game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) against the Guardians.

Oswaldo Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Thursday, April 13, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Twins Starter: Joe Ryan
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Oswaldo Cabrera At The Plate

  • Cabrera is hitting .286 with two doubles and a walk.
  • Cabrera has picked up a hit in 60.0% of his 10 games this season, with more than one hit in 30.0% of those games.
  • In 10 games played this year, he has not hit a home run.
  • Cabrera has driven in a run in three games this year (30.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored in four of 10 games so far this season.

Oswaldo Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 5
3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (60.0%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (40.0%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (60.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (60.0%)

Twins Pitching Rankings

  • The 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Twins pitching staff ranks third in MLB.
  • The Twins' 2.50 team ERA ranks second across all league pitching staffs.
  • Twins pitchers combine to rank 11th in baseball in home runs surrendered (11 total, 0.9 per game).
  • The Twins will look to Ryan (2-0) in his third start this season.
  • The righty last pitched on Saturday against the Houston Astros, when he threw six innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up three hits.
  • The 26-year-old's 3.75 ERA ranks 38th, .750 WHIP ranks sixth, and 12 K/9 ranks eighth among qualifying pitchers this season.
