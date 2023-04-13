When the (12-0) go head to head against the (5-7) at Tropicana Field on Thursday, April 13 at 1:10 PM ET, Jeffrey Springs will be looking for his 200th strikeout of the season (he's currently sitting at 19).

Bookmakers list the Rays as -225 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Red Sox +185 moneyline odds to win. The game's over/under is listed at 8 runs.

Red Sox vs. Rays Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, April 13, 2023

Thursday, April 13, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Probable Pitchers: Springs - TB (2-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Corey Kluber - BOS (0-2, 6.48 ERA)

Red Sox vs. Rays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

If you're wanting to put money on the Red Sox and Rays matchup but want some help getting started, here's a quick breakdown. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Red Sox (+185) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they wind up winning, you'd get $28.50 back in your pocket.

Red Sox vs. Rays Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Rays have been listed as the favorite in 12 games and won them all.

The Rays have played in six games as moneyline favorites with odds of -225 or shorter and won every time.

The implied probability of a win from Tampa Bay, based on the moneyline, is 69.2%.

The Red Sox have been posted as the underdog three times this season but have yet walk away from any of those games with an upset.

The Red Sox have yet to play a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +185.

Red Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +8000 19th 4th Win AL East +2500 - 4th

