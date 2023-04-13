On Thursday, Rob Refsnyder (on the back of going 0-for-4) and the Boston Red Sox play the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Jeffrey Springs. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Rays.

Rob Refsnyder Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Thursday, April 13, 2023

Thursday, April 13, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Jeffrey Springs

Jeffrey Springs TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Rob Refsnyder At The Plate

Refsnyder is batting .158 with four walks.

In three of seven games this season, Refsnyder got a hit, but only one each time.

He has not gone deep in his seven games this year.

Refsnyder has picked up an RBI in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.

He has scored in three of seven games so far this season.

Rob Refsnyder Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 3 GP 4 1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (50.0%)

