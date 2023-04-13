After going 0-for-4 in his last game, Triston Casas and the Boston Red Sox face the Tampa Bay Rays (who will hand the ball to Jeffrey Springs) at 1:10 PM ET on Thursday.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Rays.

Triston Casas Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

  • Game Day: Thursday, April 13, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Rays Starter: Jeffrey Springs
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Triston Casas At The Plate

  • Casas is batting .143 with two doubles, two home runs and two walks.
  • Casas has had a base hit in four of 12 games this season, and multiple hits once.
  • He has gone deep in two of 12 games played this year, and in 5.3% of his plate appearances.
  • Casas has picked up an RBI in 33.3% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 25.0% of his games.
  • He has scored a run in three of 12 games so far this year.

Triston Casas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 6
3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (16.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (16.7%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%)
3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

Rays Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rays pitching staff ranks 10th in the league.
  • The Rays' 2.17 team ERA leads all league pitching staffs.
  • Rays pitchers combine to give up five home runs (0.4 per game), the least in the league.
  • Springs (2-0) makes the start for the Rays, his third of the season.
  • The lefty last pitched on Saturday against the Oakland Athletics, when he went seven scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
  • The 30-year-old's .00 ERA ranks first, .538 WHIP ranks third, and 13.2 K/9 ranks sixth among qualifying pitchers this season.
