After going 1-for-5 with an RBI in his most recent game, Willie Calhoun and the New York Yankees take on the Minnesota Twins (who will hand the ball to Joe Ryan) at 7:05 PM ET on Thursday.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-5) against the Guardians.

Willie Calhoun Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Thursday, April 13, 2023

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium

Twins Starter: Joe Ryan

Joe Ryan TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Willie Calhoun At The Plate (2022)

Calhoun hit .135 with three doubles, a home run and nine walks.

In six of 22 games last year, Calhoun got a hit, including one game with multiple hits.

He hit a long ball once out of 22 games a year ago, going deep in 1.6% of his plate appearances.

Calhoun drove in a run in three of 22 games last season.

He scored a run in five of 22 games last year (22.7%), including scoring multiple runs twice.

Willie Calhoun Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 14 GP 7 .182 AVG .053 .357 OBP .100 .364 SLG .053 4 XBH 0 1 HR 0 3 RBI 0 6/8 K/BB 2/1 0 SB 0 Home Away 15 GP 7 5 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (14.3%) 1 (6.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 4 (26.7%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (14.3%) 1 (6.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Twins Pitching Rankings (2022)