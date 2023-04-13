Thursday's game between the New York Yankees (8-4) and the Minnesota Twins (8-4) at Yankee Stadium has a projected final score of 3-1 based on our computer prediction, with the Yankees taking home the win. Game time is at 7:05 PM on April 13.

The New York Yankees will give the ball to Jhony Brito (2-0, .90 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Twins will counter with Joe Ryan (2-0, 3.75 ERA).

Yankees vs. Twins Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, April 13, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York

How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Yankees vs. Twins Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Yankees 3, Twins 1.

Total Prediction for Yankees vs. Twins

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

Yankees Performance Insights

The Yankees have won eight, or 72.7%, of the 11 games they've played as favorites this season.

New York has a record of 5-1 in games when oddsmakers favor them by at least -150 on the moneyline.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 60% chance of a victory for the Yankees.

New York has scored the 10th-most runs in the majors this season with 61.

The Yankees have a 2.72 team ERA that ranks third among all league pitching staffs.

Yankees Schedule