Yankees vs. Twins Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - April 13
Thursday's game between the New York Yankees (8-4) and the Minnesota Twins (8-4) at Yankee Stadium has a projected final score of 3-1 based on our computer prediction, with the Yankees taking home the win. Game time is at 7:05 PM on April 13.
The New York Yankees will give the ball to Jhony Brito (2-0, .90 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Twins will counter with Joe Ryan (2-0, 3.75 ERA).
Yankees vs. Twins Game Info & Odds
- When: Thursday, April 13, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET
- Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Yankees vs. Twins Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is Yankees 3, Twins 1.
Total Prediction for Yankees vs. Twins
- Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs
Yankees Performance Insights
- The Yankees have won eight, or 72.7%, of the 11 games they've played as favorites this season.
- New York has a record of 5-1 in games when oddsmakers favor them by at least -150 on the moneyline.
- The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 60% chance of a victory for the Yankees.
- New York has scored the 10th-most runs in the majors this season with 61.
- The Yankees have a 2.72 team ERA that ranks third among all league pitching staffs.
Yankees Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|April 8
|@ Orioles
|W 4-1
|Jhony Brito vs Cole Irvin
|April 9
|@ Orioles
|W 5-3
|Nestor Cortes Jr. vs Tyler Wells
|April 10
|@ Guardians
|L 3-2
|Domingo Germán vs Shane Bieber
|April 11
|@ Guardians
|W 11-2
|Gerrit Cole vs Hunter Gaddis
|April 12
|@ Guardians
|W 4-3
|Clarke Schmidt vs Peyton Battenfield
|April 13
|Twins
|-
|Jhony Brito vs Joe Ryan
|April 14
|Twins
|-
|Nestor Cortes Jr. vs Tyler Mahle
|April 15
|Twins
|-
|Domingo Germán vs Kenta Maeda
|April 16
|Twins
|-
|Gerrit Cole vs Pablo Lopez
|April 18
|Angels
|-
|Gerrit Cole vs Griffin Canning
|April 19
|Angels
|-
|Clarke Schmidt vs Patrick Sandoval
