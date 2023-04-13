(8-4) will square off against the (8-4) at Yankee Stadium on Thursday, April 13 at 7:05 PM ET. Currently sitting at 16 Ks, Joe Ryan will be looking to tally his 200th strikeout of the year.

Oddsmakers list the Yankees as -150 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Twins +125 moneyline odds to win. The total for the contest has been set at 8.5 runs.

Yankees vs. Twins Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, April 13, 2023

Thursday, April 13, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Probable Pitchers: Jhony Brito - NYY (2-0, 0.90 ERA) vs Ryan - MIN (2-0, 3.75 ERA)

Yankees vs. Twins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Yankees vs. Twins Betting Trends and Insights

The Yankees have won eight, or 72.7%, of the 11 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Yankees have gone 5-1 (winning 83.3% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -150 or shorter.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that New York has a 60% chance to win.

The Twins have been underdogs in three games this season, however, they have failed to come away with a win in any of those games.

The Twins have played as an underdog of +125 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.

Yankees vs. Twins Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Aaron Judge 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (-111) 0.5 (+160) 0.5 (+110) Gleyber Torres 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+350) 0.5 (+185) Giancarlo Stanton 0.5 (-182) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+280) 0.5 (+150) Anthony Rizzo 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+290) 0.5 (+155) Franchy Cordero 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+350) 0.5 (+200)

Yankees Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +800 3rd 1st Win AL East +160 - 2nd

