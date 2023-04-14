On Friday, Aaron Judge (coming off going 0-for-3) and the New York Yankees face the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Louie Varland. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Twins.

Aaron Judge Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023

Friday, April 14, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Louie Varland

Louie Varland TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +160) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +105)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +105) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -175)

Looking to place a prop bet on Aaron Judge? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Aaron Judge At The Plate

Judge has an OPS of .956, fueled by an OBP of .382 and a team-best slugging percentage of .574 this season.

Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 54th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 59th and he is 31st in slugging.

In 61.5% of his 13 games this season, Judge has picked up at least one hit. He's also had four multi-hit games.

He has homered in 23.1% of his games in 2023, and 7.3% of his trips to the plate.

Judge has driven in a run in five games this season (38.5%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored at least once eight times this season (61.5%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Aaron Judge Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 6 5 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (50.0%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%) 5 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (50.0%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%) 3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

Twins Pitching Rankings