On Friday, Aaron Judge (coming off going 0-for-3) and the New York Yankees face the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Louie Varland. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Twins.

Aaron Judge Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • Twins Starter: Louie Varland
  • TV Channel: YES
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +160)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +105)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -175)

Aaron Judge At The Plate

  • Judge has an OPS of .956, fueled by an OBP of .382 and a team-best slugging percentage of .574 this season.
  • Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 54th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 59th and he is 31st in slugging.
  • In 61.5% of his 13 games this season, Judge has picked up at least one hit. He's also had four multi-hit games.
  • He has homered in 23.1% of his games in 2023, and 7.3% of his trips to the plate.
  • Judge has driven in a run in five games this season (38.5%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored at least once eight times this season (61.5%), including one multi-run game.

Aaron Judge Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 6
5 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (50.0%)
2 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%)
5 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (50.0%)
2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%)
3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

Twins Pitching Rankings

  • The 10.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Twins pitching staff ranks third in MLB.
  • The Twins' 2.46 team ERA ranks second across all league pitching staffs.
  • Twins pitchers combine to give up 13 total home runs at a rate of one per game (to rank 12th in the league).
  • Varland will take the mound to start for the Twins, his first of the season.
  • It's the first appearance this season for the 25-year-old righty, and his first outing in more than a year.
