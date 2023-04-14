The New York Yankees and Anthony Rizzo, who went 3-for-4 with two home runs and two RBI last time out, take on Louie Varland and the Minnesota Twins at Yankee Stadium, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.

Anthony Rizzo Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • Twins Starter: Louie Varland
  • TV Channel: YES
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Anthony Rizzo At The Plate

  • Rizzo leads New York in slugging percentage (.581) thanks to five extra-base hits.
  • Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 34th, his on-base percentage ranks 27th, and he is 25th in the league in slugging.
  • In 83.3% of his 12 games this season, Rizzo has picked up at least one hit. He's also had three multi-hit games.
  • In 12 games played this season, he has hit a homer in two of them.
  • In 41.7% of his games this year, Rizzo has driven in at least one run. In three of those games (25.0%) he recorded two or more RBI.
  • In five games this season (41.7%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Anthony Rizzo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 6
6 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%)
3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (33.3%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

Twins Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 10.4 K/9, the third-best in the league.
  • The Twins have a 2.46 team ERA that ranks second among all league pitching staffs.
  • Twins pitchers combine to rank 12th in baseball in home runs allowed (13 total, one per game).
  • Varland will start for the Twins, his first this season.
  • It's the first appearance this season for the 25-year-old right-hander, and his first outing in more than a year.
