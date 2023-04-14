Christian Arroyo Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Angels - April 14
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Boston Red Sox and Christian Arroyo, who went 1-for-3 with a double last time in action, battle Patrick Sandoval and the Los Angeles Angels at Fenway Park, Friday at 7:10 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-3 with a double against the Rays.
Christian Arroyo Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Angels Starter: Patrick Sandoval
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Christian Arroyo At The Plate
- Arroyo has two doubles and two walks while batting .189.
- This season, Arroyo has tallied at least one hit in five of 12 games (41.7%), and had multiple hits twice.
- He has not homered in his 12 games this year.
- Arroyo has picked up an RBI in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.
- He has scored in three games this year (25.0%), but has had no multi-run games.
Christian Arroyo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|6
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (50.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (16.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Angels has a collective 8.2 K/9, which ranks 23rd in MLB.
- The Angels have a 3.70 team ERA that ranks fifth across all league pitching staffs.
- Angels pitchers combine to surrender 10 home runs (0.8 per game), the fourth-fewest in the league.
- The Angels will look to Sandoval (1-0) in his third start this season.
- The left-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he threw six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up six hits.
