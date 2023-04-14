Giancarlo Stanton -- 0-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the New York Yankees against the Minnesota Twins, with Louie Varland on the mound, on April 14 at 7:05 PM ET.

Giancarlo Stanton Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium

Louie Varland

TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Giancarlo Stanton At The Plate

Stanton is batting .250 with two doubles, three home runs and two walks.

Stanton has gotten a hit in nine of 11 games this season (81.8%), with multiple hits twice.

In 27.3% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 6.5% of his trips to the dish.

Stanton has driven in a run in six games this season (54.5%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In five of 11 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Giancarlo Stanton Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 5 4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (100.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (40.0%) 3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (40.0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (20.0%) 3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (60.0%)

Twins Pitching Rankings