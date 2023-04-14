Gleyber Torres Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Twins - April 14
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 0-for-4 in his last game, Gleyber Torres and the New York Yankees take on the Minnesota Twins (who will start Louie Varland) at 7:05 PM ET on Friday.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Twins.
Gleyber Torres Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Twins Starter: Louie Varland
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Looking to place a prop bet on Gleyber Torres? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Gleyber Torres At The Plate
- Torres has 13 hits and an OBP of .480, both of which lead New York hitters this season.
- Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 28th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks fifth and he is 23rd in slugging.
- In 69.2% of his games this season (nine of 13), Torres has picked up at least one hit, and in three of those games (23.1%) he recorded multiple hits.
- In 13 games played this season, he has hit a homer in two of them.
- In three games this season (23.1%), Torres has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (23.1%) he had two or more.
- In seven games this season (53.8%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Gleyber Torres Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|6
|5 (71.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (66.7%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (16.7%)
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (66.7%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The 10.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Twins pitching staff ranks third in MLB.
- The Twins have a 2.46 team ERA that ranks second among all league pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to give up 13 total home runs at a clip of one per game (to rank 12th in the league).
- Varland takes the mound for his first start of the season for the Twins.
- It's the season debut and his first appearance in more than a year for the 25-year-old righty.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.