After going 0-for-4 in his last game, Gleyber Torres and the New York Yankees take on the Minnesota Twins (who will start Louie Varland) at 7:05 PM ET on Friday.

Gleyber Torres Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • Twins Starter: Louie Varland
  • TV Channel: YES
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Gleyber Torres At The Plate

  • Torres has 13 hits and an OBP of .480, both of which lead New York hitters this season.
  • Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 28th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks fifth and he is 23rd in slugging.
  • In 69.2% of his games this season (nine of 13), Torres has picked up at least one hit, and in three of those games (23.1%) he recorded multiple hits.
  • In 13 games played this season, he has hit a homer in two of them.
  • In three games this season (23.1%), Torres has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (23.1%) he had two or more.
  • In seven games this season (53.8%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Gleyber Torres Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 6
5 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%)
2 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%)
3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (66.7%)
2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Twins Pitching Rankings

  • The 10.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Twins pitching staff ranks third in MLB.
  • The Twins have a 2.46 team ERA that ranks second among all league pitching staffs.
  • Twins pitchers combine to give up 13 total home runs at a clip of one per game (to rank 12th in the league).
  • Varland takes the mound for his first start of the season for the Twins.
  • It's the season debut and his first appearance in more than a year for the 25-year-old righty.
