After going -for- in his last game, Isiah Kiner-Falefa and the New York Yankees face the Minnesota Twins (who will start Louie Varland) at 7:05 PM ET on Friday.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • Twins Starter: Louie Varland
  • TV Channel: YES
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Isiah Kiner-Falefa At The Plate

  • Kiner-Falefa has while hitting .105.
  • Twice in nine games this season, Kiner-Falefa has gotten a hit, but he's had no multi-hit games.
  • He has not hit a home run in his nine games this season.
  • Kiner-Falefa has not driven in a run this year.
  • He has scored in one of nine games.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 4
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (25.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Twins Pitching Rankings

  • The 10.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Twins pitching staff ranks third in the league.
  • The Twins have a 2.46 team ERA that ranks second among all league pitching staffs.
  • Twins pitchers combine to rank 12th in baseball in home runs given up (13 total, one per game).
  • Varland takes the mound for his first start of the season for the Twins.
  • It's the first appearance this season for the 25-year-old righty, and his first outing in more than a year.
