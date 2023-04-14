Isiah Kiner-Falefa Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Twins - April 14
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going -for- in his last game, Isiah Kiner-Falefa and the New York Yankees face the Minnesota Twins (who will start Louie Varland) at 7:05 PM ET on Friday.
Isiah Kiner-Falefa Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Twins Starter: Louie Varland
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Isiah Kiner-Falefa At The Plate
- Kiner-Falefa has while hitting .105.
- Twice in nine games this season, Kiner-Falefa has gotten a hit, but he's had no multi-hit games.
- He has not hit a home run in his nine games this season.
- Kiner-Falefa has not driven in a run this year.
- He has scored in one of nine games.
Isiah Kiner-Falefa Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|4
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (25.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The 10.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Twins pitching staff ranks third in the league.
- The Twins have a 2.46 team ERA that ranks second among all league pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to rank 12th in baseball in home runs given up (13 total, one per game).
- Varland takes the mound for his first start of the season for the Twins.
- It's the first appearance this season for the 25-year-old righty, and his first outing in more than a year.
