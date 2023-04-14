After going 1-for-4 with an RBI in his most recent game, Jose Trevino and the New York Yankees face the Minnesota Twins (who will start Louie Varland) at 7:05 PM ET on Friday.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Guardians.

Jose Trevino Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023

Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Louie Varland

Louie Varland TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Jose Trevino At The Plate

Trevino has a home run and a walk while batting .222.

Trevino has picked up a hit in five games this year (62.5%), including one multi-hit game.

He has gone deep in one of eight games, and in 3.6% of his plate appearances.

Trevino has driven in a run in three games this year (37.5%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored a run in four of eight games so far this season.

Jose Trevino Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 4 3 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (50.0%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (50.0%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (25.0%)

Twins Pitching Rankings