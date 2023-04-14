Friday's game between the Boston Red Sox (5-8) and the Los Angeles Angels (7-5) at Fenway Park has a good chance to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-4, with the Red Sox taking home the win. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET on April 14.

The probable pitchers are Patrick Sandoval (1-0) for the Los Angeles Angels and Tanner Houck (2-0) for the Boston Red Sox.

Red Sox vs. Angels Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, April 14, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts How to Watch on TV: Apple TV+

Red Sox vs. Angels Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Red Sox 6, Angels 5.

Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. Angels

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Red Sox Performance Insights

In four games as the underdog over the last 10 contests, the Red Sox were upset in every contest.

When it comes to the over/under, Boston and its opponents are 6-4-0 in its previous 10 games.

Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Red Sox's past 10 games.

The Red Sox have been underdogs in four games this season, however, they have failed to come away with a win in any of those games.

Boston has yet to win this season when listed as an underdog of -105 or worse on the moneyline this season.

The Red Sox have an implied victory probability of 51.2% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Boston is the fourth-highest scoring team in the majors, averaging 5.5 runs per game (71 total).

Red Sox pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.42 ERA this year, which ranks 26th in MLB.

Red Sox Schedule