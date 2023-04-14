The Los Angeles Angels and Boston Red Sox will send Patrick Sandoval and Tanner Houck to the hill, respectively, on Friday at Fenway Park. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

Red Sox vs. Angels Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, April 14, 2023

Friday, April 14, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The Red Sox have hit 17 homers this season, which ranks seventh in the league.

Boston ranks 12th in the majors with a .417 team slugging percentage.

The Red Sox's .236 batting average ranks 22nd in the league this season.

Boston has scored the fourth-most runs in baseball this season with 71.

The Red Sox have the 18th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.315).

The Red Sox are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking 10th with an average of 8.1 strikeouts per game.

Boston strikes out 9.4 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, eighth-best in MLB.

Boston has pitched to a 5.42 ERA this season, which ranks 26th in baseball.

The Red Sox rank 23rd in MLB with a combined 1.442 WHIP this season.

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

The Red Sox will send Houck to the mound for his third start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Saturday, when he threw five innings against the Detroit Tigers, giving up two earned runs.

Houck has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Red Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Red Sox Starter Opponent Starter 4/9/2023 Tigers W 4-1 Away Kutter Crawford Matthew Boyd 4/10/2023 Rays L 1-0 Away Nick Pivetta - 4/11/2023 Rays L 7-2 Away Garrett Whitlock Shane McClanahan 4/12/2023 Rays L 9-7 Away Chris Sale Taj Bradley 4/13/2023 Rays L 9-3 Away Corey Kluber Jeffrey Springs 4/14/2023 Angels - Home Tanner Houck Patrick Sandoval 4/15/2023 Angels - Home Nick Pivetta Tyler Anderson 4/16/2023 Angels - Home Garrett Whitlock Reid Detmers 4/17/2023 Angels - Home Chris Sale Shohei Ohtani 4/18/2023 Twins - Home Corey Kluber Sonny Gray 4/19/2023 Twins - Home Tanner Houck Joe Ryan

