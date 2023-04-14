When the (5-8) match up with the (7-5) at Fenway Park on Friday, April 14 at 7:10 PM ET, Tanner Houck will be seeking his 200th strikeout of the season (he currently has 9).

The Angels are the favorite in this one, at -115, while the underdog Red Sox have -105 odds to play spoiler. The total for the matchup has been set at 9 runs.

Red Sox vs. Angels Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, April 14, 2023

Friday, April 14, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Probable Pitchers: Patrick Sandoval - LAA (1-0, 1.64 ERA) vs Houck - BOS (2-0, 4.50 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Red Sox vs. Angels Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

If you're looking to bet on the Red Sox and Angels matchup but would like some help getting started, here's a quick rundown. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Red Sox (-105) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they end up winning, you'd get $19.52 back in your pocket.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to bet, like player props (will Alex Verdugo get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. For more details on the many ways you can play, check out the BetMGM website and app.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Red Sox vs. Angels Betting Trends and Insights

The Angels have won six of the 10 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Angels have gone 6-4 (winning 60% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -115 or shorter.

Los Angeles has a 53.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Red Sox have been posted as the underdog four times this season but have yet walk away from any of those games with an upset.

The Red Sox have yet to win this season when listed as an underdog of -105 or worse on the moneyline this season.

The Red Sox have played as underdogs four times over their past 10 games and lost each of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Boston and its opponents are 6-4-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Red Sox vs. Angels Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Justin Turner 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+165) Rob Refsnyder 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+225) Rafael Devers 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+185) Alex Verdugo 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+160) 0.5 (+1100) 0.5 (+210) Christian Arroyo 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+170)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the Red Sox, and place your bets.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Red Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +8000 19th 4th Win AL East +3000 - 4th

Think the Red Sox can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Boston and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.