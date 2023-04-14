After going 0-for-3 in his last game, Triston Casas and the Boston Red Sox face the Los Angeles Angels (who will hand the ball to Patrick Sandoval) at 7:10 PM ET on Friday.

Triston Casas Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023

Friday, April 14, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Patrick Sandoval

Patrick Sandoval TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Triston Casas At The Plate

Casas is hitting .132 with two doubles, two home runs and three walks.

In four of 13 games this year, Casas has had at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.

In 13 games played this season, he has gone deep in two of them.

In 30.8% of his games this season, Casas has driven in at least one run. In three of those games (23.1%) he recorded two or more RBI.

He has scored in three games this season (23.1%), but has had no multi-run games.

Triston Casas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 7 3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (14.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (14.3%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (14.3%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (14.3%) 3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (14.3%)

Angels Pitching Rankings