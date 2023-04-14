How to Watch the Yankees vs. Twins Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 14
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 1:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Louie Varland will take the mound for the Minnesota Twins in the second of a four-game series against the New York Yankees and Anthony Rizzo on Friday at 7:05 PM ET.
Yankees vs. Twins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, April 14, 2023
- Time: 7:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: YES
- Location: The Bronx, New York
- Venue: Yankee Stadium
Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Yankees are fourth-best in MLB action with 20 total home runs.
- New York's .434 slugging percentage ranks sixth-best in MLB.
- The Yankees have the 20th-ranked batting average in the majors (.241).
- New York scores the ninth-most runs in baseball (63 total, 4.8 per game).
- The Yankees are 23rd in MLB with an on-base percentage of .310.
- The Yankees strike out 8.8 times per game to rank 16th in the majors.
- The pitching staff for New York has a collective 9.8 K/9, the fifth-best in the majors.
- New York has the fourth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.37).
- Pitchers for the Yankees combine for the No. 6-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.209).
Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher
- Nestor Cortes Jr. (2-0) takes the mound for the Yankees to make his third start this season.
- In his last appearance on Sunday, the left-hander tossed 5 1/3 innings against the Baltimore Orioles, allowing two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- Cortes is aiming for his third straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.1 innings per appearance on the mound.
Yankees Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Yankees Starter
|Opponent Starter
|4/9/2023
|Orioles
|W 5-3
|Away
|Nestor Cortes Jr.
|Tyler Wells
|4/10/2023
|Guardians
|L 3-2
|Away
|Domingo Germán
|Shane Bieber
|4/11/2023
|Guardians
|W 11-2
|Away
|Gerrit Cole
|Hunter Gaddis
|4/12/2023
|Guardians
|W 4-3
|Away
|Clarke Schmidt
|Peyton Battenfield
|4/13/2023
|Twins
|L 11-2
|Home
|Jhony Brito
|Joe Ryan
|4/14/2023
|Twins
|-
|Home
|Nestor Cortes Jr.
|Louie Varland
|4/15/2023
|Twins
|-
|Home
|Domingo Germán
|Tyler Mahle
|4/16/2023
|Twins
|-
|Home
|Gerrit Cole
|Pablo Lopez
|4/18/2023
|Angels
|-
|Home
|Clarke Schmidt
|José Suarez
|4/19/2023
|Angels
|-
|Home
|Jhony Brito
|Patrick Sandoval
|4/20/2023
|Angels
|-
|Home
|Nestor Cortes Jr.
|Patrick Sandoval
