(8-5) will take on the (9-4) at Yankee Stadium on Friday, April 14 at 7:05 PM ET. Currently stuck at 8 Ks, Nestor Cortes Jr. will be looking to notch his 200th strikeout of the season.

The favored Yankees have -175 moneyline odds against the underdog Twins, who are listed at +145. An 8.5-run total has been listed in the contest.

Yankees vs. Twins Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, April 14, 2023

Friday, April 14, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: YES

YES Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Probable Pitchers: Cortes - NYY (2-0, 2.61 ERA) vs Louie Varland - MIN (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Yankees vs. Twins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Yankees vs. Twins Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Yankees have been favored 12 times and won eight, or 66.7%, of those games.

The Yankees have played as moneyline favorites of -175 or shorter in just two games this season, which they won both.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 63.6% chance of a victory for New York.

The Yankees were favored on the moneyline in nine of their last 10 games, and they went 6-3 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings, New York and its opponents combined to go over the run total five times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Twins have been underdogs in four games this season and have come away with the win one time (25%) in those contests.

Oddsmakers have given the Twins the worst odds of winning they have seen this season with a +145 moneyline listed for this contest.

The Twins have played as underdogs in four of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Minnesota and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times.

Yankees vs. Twins Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Giancarlo Stanton 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+280) 0.5 (+135) Anthony Rizzo 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+300) 0.5 (+140) Aaron Judge 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (-128) 0.5 (+160) 0.5 (+105) Gleyber Torres 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+150) Jose Trevino 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+220)

Yankees Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +800 4th 1st Win AL East +170 - 2nd

