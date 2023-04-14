On Friday, Yu Chang (coming off going 0-for-3) and the Boston Red Sox play the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Patrick Sandoval. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Rays.

Yu Chang Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

  • Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Fenway Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Angels Starter: Patrick Sandoval
  • TV Channel: Apple TV+
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Looking to place a prop bet on Yu Chang? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Yu Chang At The Plate

  • Chang is hitting .000 with a walk.
  • Chang does not have a hit yet this year, in eight games.
  • In eight games played this season, he has not gone deep.
  • Chang has not driven in a run this year.
  • He has not scored a run this year.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Yu Chang Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 3
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Angels Pitching Rankings

  • The Angels pitching staff is 23rd in MLB with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Angels have the fifth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.70).
  • Angels pitchers combine to give up the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (10 total, 0.8 per game).
  • Sandoval (1-0) gets the starting nod for the Angels, his third of the season.
  • The left-hander last appeared on Saturday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he threw six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up six hits.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.