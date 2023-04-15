Aaron Judge -- 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the Minnesota Twins, with Tyler Mahle on the hill, on April 15 at 1:05 PM ET.

In his last game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Twins.

Aaron Judge Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023

1:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium

Twins Starter: Tyler Mahle

Tyler Mahle TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +200) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)

Aaron Judge At The Plate

Judge has 15 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .608, both of which lead New York hitters this season.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 61st in batting average, 71st in on-base percentage, and 23rd in slugging.

Judge has gotten at least one hit in 64.3% of his games this year (nine of 14), with more than one hit four times (28.6%).

He has hit a long ball in 28.6% of his games in 2023, and 8.5% of his trips to the plate.

In six games this season (42.9%), Judge has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored at least one run nine times this year (64.3%), including one multi-run game.

Aaron Judge Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 6 6 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (50.0%) 2 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%) 6 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (50.0%) 3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%) 4 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

Twins Pitching Rankings