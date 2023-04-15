Aaron Judge -- 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the Minnesota Twins, with Tyler Mahle on the hill, on April 15 at 1:05 PM ET.

In his last game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Twins.

Aaron Judge Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • Twins Starter: Tyler Mahle
  • TV Channel: YES
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +200)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)

Aaron Judge At The Plate

  • Judge has 15 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .608, both of which lead New York hitters this season.
  • Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 61st in batting average, 71st in on-base percentage, and 23rd in slugging.
  • Judge has gotten at least one hit in 64.3% of his games this year (nine of 14), with more than one hit four times (28.6%).
  • He has hit a long ball in 28.6% of his games in 2023, and 8.5% of his trips to the plate.
  • In six games this season (42.9%), Judge has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored at least one run nine times this year (64.3%), including one multi-run game.

Aaron Judge Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
8 GP 6
6 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (50.0%)
2 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%)
6 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (50.0%)
3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%)
4 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

Twins Pitching Rankings

  • The 10.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Twins pitching staff ranks second in the league.
  • The Twins have the second-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (2.50).
  • Twins pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs allowed (16 total, 1.1 per game).
  • The Twins will look to Mahle (1-1) in his third start of the season.
  • His last time out came out of the bullpen on Friday when the righty threw 2/3 innings against the New York Yankees while allowing hits.
