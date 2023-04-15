The Cleveland Cavaliers are 5.5-point favorites heading into Game 1 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the New York Knicks at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on Saturday, starting at 6:00 PM ET on ESPN.

Cavaliers vs. Knicks Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, April 15, 2023

Saturday, April 15, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Watch this game on Fubo! Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Cavaliers vs. Knicks Score Prediction

Prediction: Cavaliers 114 - Knicks 110

Spread & Total Prediction for Cavaliers vs. Knicks

Pick ATS: Knicks (+ 5.5)

Knicks (+ 5.5) Pick OU: Over (217)



The Knicks' .549 ATS win percentage (45-35-2 ATS Record) is higher than the Cavaliers' .524 mark (43-38-1 ATS Record) in 2022-23.

When the spread is set as 5.5 or more this season, Cleveland (19-9-1) covers a higher percentage of those games when it is the favorite (65.5%) than New York (3-4-2) does as the underdog (33.3%).

Cleveland's games have gone over the total 48.8% of the time this season (40 out of 82), less often than New York's games have (44 out of 82).

As a moneyline favorite this year, the Cavaliers are 47-17, a better tally than the Knicks have recorded (20-21) as moneyline underdogs.

Cavaliers Performance Insights

Cleveland sports a top-five defense this year, ranking best in the league with 106.9 points allowed per game. Offensively, it ranks 25th with 112.3 points scored per contest.

The Cavaliers are delivering 24.9 assists per game, which ranks them 19th in the NBA in 2022-23.

The Cavaliers are 19th in the NBA with 11.6 three-pointers per game so far this year. Meanwhile, they rank 11th with a 36.7% shooting percentage from beyond the arc.

Cleveland is attempting 53.6 two-pointers per game this season, which account for 62.9% of the shots it has taken (and 72.1% of the team's baskets). Meanwhile, it is attempting 31.6 three-pointers per contest, which are 37.1% of its shots (and 27.9% of the team's buckets).

Knicks Performance Insights

New York is 11th in the NBA in points scored (116 per game) and 12th in points conceded (113.1).

This season the Knicks are third-worst in the league in assists at 22.9 per game.

In 2022-23, the Knicks are 11th in the NBA in 3-point makes (12.6 per game) and 19th in 3-point percentage (35.4%).

In 2022-23, New York has taken 60% percent of its shots from inside the arc, and 40% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 69.9% of New York's baskets have been 2-pointers, and 30.1% have been 3-pointers.

